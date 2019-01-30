FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Matt Holba scored 20 points making three 3-pointers in the first 6½ minutes of play and Purdue Fort Wayne throttled South Dakota 102-71 on Wednesday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game skid.

The Mastodons never trailed and built a 21-7 lead as Holba made four 3-pointers and a layup with still 13:36 left before halftime. Purdue Fort Wayne scored a season-high 55 points in the first half and limited South Dakota to 34.3-percent shooting before intermission and led 55-33 at the break. Holba later added another 3 and a pair of foul shots to expand the lead to 41.

John Konchar led the Mastodons (14-10, 6-3 Summit League) with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds and five assists. Holba shot 6 of 9 including 4 of 7 from beyond the 3 arc. Kason Harrell scored 18 and Dee Montgomery 12.

Stanley Umude scored a career-high 30 points for the Coyotes (9-13, 3-6), losers of two straight.

