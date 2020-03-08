Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups had 12 points apiece for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick chipped in 11 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne had a 75-71 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Freidel’s 3-pointer pulled the Jackrabbits to 75-74 with 14.4 seconds left, but Marcus DeBerry answered with an easy layup with 6.6 seconds to go. The Jackrabbits were without a timeout, had Freidel on the bench and couldn’t get a shot off in time.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.