Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State after Enaruna's 21-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Tristan Enaruna scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 85-77 win over the Wright State Raiders. The Vikings are 6-3 on their home court. Cleveland State averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 6-5 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Vikings. Enaruna is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Ra Kpedi is averaging 6.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

