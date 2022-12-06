Purdue Fort Wayne visits Southeast Missouri State after Russell's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Phillip Russell scored 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 96-89 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Redhawks are 2-0 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 3.1.

The Mastodons are 0-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon allowing only 63.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.2 points for Southeast Missouri State.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.8 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

