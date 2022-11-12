The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Purdue-Ft. Wayne edges SIU-Edwardsville, 81-76

By
November 12, 2022 at 8:09 p.m. EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Deonte Billups had 18 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-76 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Billups also contributed five rebounds for the Mastodons (1-1). Damian Chong Qui scored 18 points and added six assists and three steals. Jarred Godfrey shot 7 for 21, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Cougars (1-1) were led by Damarco Minor, who posted 21 points. SIU-Edwardsville also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Shamar Wright. In addition, Ray’Sean Taylor had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game is Monday against Manchester at home. SIU-Edwardsville visits Missouri on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

