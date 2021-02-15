KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Henry has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 32 field goals and 18 assists in those games.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue is a sterling 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 4-8 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.
COLD SPELL: Michigan State has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is rated second among Big Ten teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Boilermakers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13.8 per game over their last five games.
