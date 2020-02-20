CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Boilermakers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 9-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wolverines are 12-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 5-9 when they fall short of that total.

BEHIND THE ARC: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 75 3-pointers and connected on 45.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 15 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Boilermakers have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

