SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.
WINNING WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 5-8 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.
