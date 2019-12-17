Purdue was playing without 7-foot-3 junior center Matt Haarms, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to Nebraska. Nojel Eastern, a 6-foot-7 guard, started in place of Haarms and had 11 points.

Jordan Dartis paced the Bobcats with 16 points. Purdue was able to hem-in Ohio’s leading scorer Jason Preston, who finished with just six points.

AD

Purdue led 37-17 at the half on the strength of two 12-point runs and helped by 10 Ohio turnovers. The Bobcats didn’t score — and didn’t even get a good look — for the last 6:25 of the half. Hunter was 3 for 3 from beyond the 3-point arc.

AD

The Bobcats fought back in the second half, ripping off a 14-2 run to get within seven but that was it. Ohio hit just 37% from the floor for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers made it hard for Ohio to get many good looks in the first half and held off the Mid-American Conference team for the second straight December.

Ohio: Expectations were low, but the Bobcats have started well. An impressive surge got them closer to what would have been a historic win, but in the end they were no match for a Big Ten team still smarting from losing a conference game last weekend.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Butler on Saturday.

Ohio: Hosts Morehead State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ­­­

­­___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD