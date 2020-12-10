TEAM LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Randy Miller Jr. has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Indiana State went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while Purdue went 7-4 in such games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.