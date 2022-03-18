The Bulldogs are 11-3 in Ivy League play. Yale averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Story continues below advertisement

Azar Swain is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___