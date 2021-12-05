NOTABLE
Purdue: The Boilermakers’ season included victories over then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State while finishing fourth in the Big Ten West with a 6-3 league mark.
Tennessee: The Volunteers won three of their final four contests to finish third in the SEC East under first-year coach Josh Heupel. The highlight was a 45-42 shootout win over then-No. 18 Kentucky.
LAST TIME
Purdue 27, Tennessee 22 (Dec. 31, 1979, Bluebonnet Bowl).
BOWL HISTORY
Purdue: Second appearance in the Music City Bowl, first since losing 63-18 to Auburn in 2018. The Boilermakers are 10-9 lifetime in bowls.
Tennessee: Third appearance in Music City Bowl, first since topping Nebraska in 2016. The Vols are 29-24 lifetime in bowls and beat Indiana in the 2020 Gator Bowl.
