Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week.
The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season. Haarms finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks and should have an immediate impact at BYU, which finished No. 18 in the final AP Top 25.
Haarms will make the Cougars one of the biggest teams in the country, joining 6-11 Richard Harward, 6-10 Wyatt Lowell and two 6-9 players on the front line.
