Essegian leads Wisconsin against No. 5 Purdue after 24-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -4; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers after Connor Essegian scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 87-79 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Badgers have gone 9-5 in home games. Wisconsin scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Badgers and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Essegian is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Zach Edey is scoring 22.3 points per game with 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

