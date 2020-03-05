Dominique Oden scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-13), who ended a three-game losing streak and now face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The lead stretched to 53-38 entering the fourth quarter when the Spartans rallied behind Shay Colley. She had nine points, Michigan State was 11 of 23 and the game got as close as six points three times.
Colley and Nia Clouden had 14 points each for the Spartans (16-14), Julia Ayraut scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Taryn McCutcheon added 10 points and 10 boards. McCutcheon also had five assists to push her career total to 582 after passing MSU assistant Kristin Hayne for the school record (574) in the regular-season finale.
