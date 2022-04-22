The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Purdue's Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

By Associated Press
Today at 6:00 p.m. EDT
Purdue’s Zach Edey reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season.

Edey announced his decision Friday on social media.

The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honorable mention on the AP All-America team.

Edey shot 64.8% to rank third among all Division I players in field-goal percentage. He’s the only player in the last 30 years to average at least 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in under 20 minutes per game.

His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.

