The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.

Ivey played his best against ranked opponents, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in nine games. He scored in double figures in 33 of his 36 games and had a team-best 14 games of at least 20 points.

Ivey had a combined 40 points and shot 5 for 10 on 3-pointers in the Boilermakers’ first two NCAA Tournament games. He struggled in the regional semifinal loss to Saint Peter’s, with nine points and six turnovers.

Ivey is the third Purdue player in recent years to declare for the draft as an underclassman. Caleb Swanigan did it in 2017 and Carsen Edwards in 2019.

