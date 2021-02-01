The news came less than 12 hours after the Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) moved into the Top 25 for the first time season.
Purdue has won five of its last six and has beaten four ranked teams this season. Sasha Stefanovic leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (45.6%) but is expected to miss his third straight game since testing positive for COVID-19.
