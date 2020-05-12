Eastern played a key role for Purdue each of the past three seasons, initially off the bench as a freshman before starting each of the past two seasons. He developed a reputation as a defensive stopper, but his offensive game never quite materialized.
As a junior, Eastern averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting just 42.0% from the field and 48.5% from the free-throw line.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
“Thank you Purdue,” Eastern posted on Twitter, with heart-shaped emojis in the school’s black-and-gold colors.
