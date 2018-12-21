BOSTON — Vasa Pusica scored 16 points with seven assists including a slick bounce pass through the key to Anthony Green for a dunk that provided what proved to be the winning points in Northeastern’s 64-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday.

Pusica snapped a 55-all tie with three free throws after being fouled outside the arc then delivered his pass to Green for a 60-55 lead with 1:33 to go. Three more free throws completed an 8-0 run with 15 seconds left.

Pusica, who missed the last six games with a wrist injury, finished 5-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Green was 5 of 5 and had six rebounds.

Northeastern (6-6) led 27-25 at halftime before shooting 71 percent in the second half.

Courtney Stockard made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points with six rebounds for the Bonnies (4-8), who have lost three straight. Jalen Poyser added 12 points and Kyle Lofton 11.

