MACOMB, Ill. — Ben Pyle scored 21 points, matching his career high, and Western Illinois dominated the first half and held off Denver 86-80 on Saturday.

Pyle hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Leathernecks (5-10, 2-3 Summit League), who led 50-35 at halftime. Zion Young had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kobe Webster scored 17 with four assists. C.J. Duff had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from distance.