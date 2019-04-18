Ohio State’s coach Ryan Day watches as quarterback Matthew Baldwin looks to pas during the spring NCAA college football game at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday April 13, 2019. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State spokesman confirmed that quarterback Matthew Baldwin intends to transfer.

The redshirt freshman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the school said Thursday.

Baldwin competed in spring practice with Justin Fields, a highly touted Georgia transfer who is the favorite to win the starting job this fall. The Texan spent much of last season rehabbing from a knee injury suffered in his last high school game in 2017.

Baldwin is the second Ohio State quarterback to transfer since coach Ryan Day got Fields to transfer to join the Buckeyes. Tate Martell, who was the backup to star Dwayne Haskins Jr. last season, left Ohio State and quickly joined Miami.

Graduate transfer Chris Chugunov is the only backup QB on the roster now.

