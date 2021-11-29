Shapen had to come out of game after he took a crushing hit on a 4-yard run and was checked by trainers with about 4 minutes left against the Red Raiders. Instead of Bohanon, who was in uniform and did some light throwing before the game, true freshman Kyron Drones entered for his first college snap on fourth-and-1. He handed off the Abram Smith, who got the first down before Shapen immediately returned.