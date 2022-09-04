QB Meitz leads Stetson to 24-14 win over NAIA Concordia (MI)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DELAND, Fla. — Sophomore quarterback Brady Meitz threw for 350 yards, including a school-record 98-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Lane, and Stetson fought off feisty NAIA Concordia (MI) 24-14 in a season opener for the Hatters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The visiting Cardinals scored on their opening drive, then graduate starter Alex Piccirilli went down with an injury late in the first quarter. Meitz finished 26-for-38 passing.

Rassie Littlejohn came up with the first of his two interceptions early in the second, which left Stetson at its own 2, before Meitz and Lane connected for a 10-7 lead.

Stetson pushed its lead to 17-7 at halftime after junior Jalen Leary capped a nine-play drive on the next Hatters possession, scoring from the 2.

After an interception in third by David Stubbs, sophomore Kaderris Roberts blasted through the right side of the line and down the sideline for a 42-yard run to the Concordia four to set up the Hatters last score.

Gavin Brooks threw for 240 yards for Concordia.

