QB Petty, who led Holtz's Gamecocks to 2 bowl wins, has died

The university announced Petty’s death on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Petty was a part-time starter in 1999, when the Gamecocks went 0-11 in Holtz’s first season. Petty took over the job full time the next season and engineered a turnaround: South Carolina went 17-7 with a pair of Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State after the 2000 and 2001 seasons.