South Dakota led 35-14 at halftime on three touchdown passes by Simmons, a rushing touchdown by Simmons and a short TD run by Henry. The Coyotes scored the first three touchdowns of the second half and led 56-14 until late in the fourth quarter.

Joe Craycraft completed 18 of 30 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns under heavy pressure for the Penguins (5-5, 1-5). He was sacked six times.

Both teams had double-digit penalties for triple-digit yards (Youngstown State 10 for 103; South Dakota (13 for 124).

