Bryant had more touchdowns running the ball than pass attempts. He and Murphy combined for 1-for-3 passing for 27 yards.
The Hawks enjoyed brief success taking the opening drive and holding the ball for 13 plays over 47 yards before settling for a 41-yard Nicholas Pope field goal for Shorter’s lone lead of the day.
Kennesaw State led 14-3 at halftime and its ground attack eventually wore down the Hawks by the fourth quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.