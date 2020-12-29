But they took a step back this season, going 2-6.
Peters missed three games as a senior because of a positive COVID-19 test. He made five starts, throwing for 429 yards and three touchdowns and running for 136 yards and a score.
The Illini fired Lovie Smith with one game remaining in their ninth consecutive losing season and his fifth year coaching them. Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, was hired on Dec. 19.
