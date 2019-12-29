Damione Thomas topped the Eagles with 10 points. Northern New Mexico made just 12 of 50 shots from the floor (24%) and 3 of 23 from beyond the arc (13%). The Eagles made 3 of 5 at the foul line.
New Mexico State won the rebound battle, 43-25 and forced 22 turnovers while committing only seven.
