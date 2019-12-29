LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Trevelin Queen totaled 17 points, eight assists and a career-high seven steals and New Mexico State drubbed NAIA-member Northern New Mexico 104-30 on Sunday.

Queen sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from inside the arc for the Aggies (9-6). Johnny McCants and Evan Gilyard added 12 points apiece as New Mexico State shot 59% from the floor and 51% from distance (20 of 39). The Aggies were 2 of 4 at the free-throw line.