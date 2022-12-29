Queens beats Austin Peay in ASUN opener, 81-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kenny Dye’s 27 points helped Queens defeat Austin Peay 81-77 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.
The Governors (6-8) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who recorded 24 points and eight rebounds. Sean Durugordon added 20 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay. In addition, Caleb Stone-Carrawell finished with 13 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Queens visits Eastern Kentucky while Austin Peay visits North Florida.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.