Queens defeats Kennesaw State 83-76

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kenny Dye had 24 points in Queens’ 83-76 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday.
The Owls (21-8, 13-3) were led by Chris Youngblood, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Demond Robinson added 16 points and two blocks for Kennesaw State. In addition, Terrell Burden finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Wednesday. Queens hosts Liberty while Kennesaw State visits North Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.