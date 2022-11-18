Queens extends Green Bay's woes in 81-65 win

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Kenny Dye scored 23 points and reserve Kalib Matthews scored 15 points and Queens beat Green Bay 81-65 in a Jamaica Classic contest on Friday.
AJ McKee scored 14 points for Charlotte, N.C.-based Queens which had 11 players enter the scoring column. The Royals finished shooting 27 for 54.
Cade Meyer scored 10 points for the winless Phoenix (0-4). Green Bay started the 2020-21 season with nine straight defeats and 2021-22 losing five straight.
