Queens University ousts FGCU 61-55 in ASUN Tournament

McLaurin hit two 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for the Royals (18-14). Jay’Den Turner added 11 points.

KENNESAW, Ga. — BJ McLaurin and Kenny Dye scored 12 points apiece to lead Queens University to a 61-55 victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on Monday night.

The Eagles (17-15) were led by Chase Johnston with 24 points. Isaiah Thompson added nine points and four assists, while Zach Anderson had eight points and six rebounds.