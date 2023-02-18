Queens visits Kennesaw State following Dye's 34-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (21-7, 13-2 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -8.5; over/under is 155 BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Kenny Dye scored 34 points in Queens’ 76-69 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 12-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Royals are 6-9 against ASUN opponents. Queens has an 8-7 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.8 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Chris Ashby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Dye is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

