Hillsman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press
Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, COVID-19 and the transfer portal. But allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and staff. The report prompted the university to hire an outside firm to investigate.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball