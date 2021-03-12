Rollie Worster had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Utah State (19-7), which will face the Colorado State-Fresno State winner on Friday. Justin Bean added 10 points.
UNLV totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Bryce Hamilton had 16 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (12-15). Edoardo Del Cadia added 10 points.
David Jenkins Jr., who was second on the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 13).
