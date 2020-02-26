The Aggies scored the game’s first 19 points before Merrill and Brock Miller hit back-to-back 3s to take a 22-point lead with 12:36 left before halftime. Queta scored six points and Merrill added five in a 16-3 spurt that made it 51-14 at the break.
San Jose State shot just 17% (5 of 29) from the field and made just 3 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half.
Seneca Knight had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (7-22, 3-14). Omari Moore and Richard Washington scored 12 points apiece.
