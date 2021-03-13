Justin Bean added 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7), sinking three free throws and grabbing two rebounds in the last 46 seconds. Queta may have just missed a triple double but his nine blocks is a single-game career high.
No. 3 seed Colorado State (18-6) was led by Isaiah Stevens’ 15 points and David Roddy chipping in 12 with 10 rebounds. The Rams were held to 25% shooting and were outrebounded 50-43.
