Jalen Harris tied a career high with 31 points for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 18 points. Lindsey Drew had seven rebounds.
Utah State (14-5, 3-3) plays Boise State on the road next Saturday. Nevada faces Wyoming at home on Tuesday.
