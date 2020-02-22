Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.
A back-and-forth game featuring 11 lead changes and 10 ties swung Kentucky’s way midway through the second half thanks to Quickley, who knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers for a 50-44 lead with 11:20 remaining. The sophomore guard’s 3 with 1:34 left provided an eight-point cushion.
But Florida rallied within 61-59 on Scottie Lewis’ tip of his missed free throw with 19 seconds left.
Maxey converted a 1-and-1, and Ashton Hagans made a steal that led to Quickley adding two free thows with 1.9 seconds left.
Florida outrebounded Kentucky 30-27 but committed 16 turnovers, leading to 20 points.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: Blackshear’s perimeter shooting and Johnson’s work inside initially kept the Gators in the game, with help from Tre Mann. After taking their last lead at 44-41, they made one of their next 11 from the field and struggled to stop Quickley.
Kentucky: A strong inside presence helped keep the Wildcats within range until Quickley caught fire. Two three-point plays got him started before his string of 3s made the difference in a game where every possession mattered.
UP NEXT
Florida hosts LSU on Wednesday night, aiming to avenge an 84-82 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 21.
Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Tuesday night in the lone regular season matchup with the Aggies.
