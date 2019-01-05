WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Diago Quinn scored 19 points, freshman Samuel Chaput scored 10 more and Monmouth squeezed Saint Peter’s on defense to claim a 61-44 victory on Saturday.

Monmouth (2-13, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 25-20 at halftime — its best defensive half of the season for points allowed — and blasted away on a 13-4 run to open the second half. The Hawks scored 23 points off 22 Saint Peter’s turnovers and added 22 more at the line thanks to 24 Peacocks fouls. Quinn was 9 of 12 at the free-throw line, Ray Salnave 4 of 5.

Monmouth has won two of its last three after starting the season with 12 losses.

Saint Peter’s grabbed a quick 11-2 lead, but a five-minute scoring drought later helped Monmouth grab the lead for good, 16-14 on a Chaput drive.

Dallas Watson scored 13 to lead the Peacocks (4-10, 1-1) Davauhnte Turner added 12. Watson was harried into six turnovers, Sam Idowu made three baskets and had four turnovers.

