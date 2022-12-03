Quinnipiac and Niagara meet for conference showdown

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1)
The Purple Eagles are 0-1 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks sixth in the MAAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 5.9.
The Bobcats and Purple Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Quinnipiac.
Thomasson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Gray is averaging 9.9 points for Niagara.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.