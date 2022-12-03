Quinnipiac and Niagara meet for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Noah Thomasson and the Niagara Purple Eagles visit Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday. The Bobcats are 2-0 on their home court. Quinnipiac scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-1 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks sixth in the MAAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 5.9.

The Bobcats and Purple Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Quinnipiac.

Thomasson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Gray is averaging 9.9 points for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

