Quinnipiac and Siena meet in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (7-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 0-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Siena Saints take on Ike Nweke and the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday. The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Nweke paces the Bobcats with 6.7 rebounds.

The Saints have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is sixth in the MAAC scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Stormo averaging 10.4.

The Bobcats and Saints match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.6 points. Nweke is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Advertisement

McCollum is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article