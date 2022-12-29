Quinnipiac and Siena meet in conference matchup

Siena Saints (7-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 0-2 MAAC)
The Saints have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is sixth in the MAAC scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Stormo averaging 10.4.
The Bobcats and Saints match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.6 points. Nweke is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.
McCollum is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.
Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.