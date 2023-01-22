Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Canisius Golden Griffins on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-5, 5-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -9.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Canisius. The Bobcats have gone 5-2 at home. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

