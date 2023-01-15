Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, aim for 5th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -6; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers are 2-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Advertisement

Luis Kortright is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article