Quinnipiac Bobcats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions Thursday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Penn State for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday. The Nittany Lions have gone 5-1 at home. Penn State scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 away from home. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ike Nweke averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article