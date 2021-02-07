Quinnipiac dominated the first half and led 40-24 at the break. The Stags’ 39 points in the second half were a season high for the team.
Taj Benning had 18 points for the Stags (3-13, 3-8). Jake Wojcik added 14 points. Supreme Cook had 10 rebounds.
