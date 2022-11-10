Quinnipiac holds off Stonehill in a shootout, 102-95

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — Matt Balanc scored 20 points and led seven seven players into double-figure scoring as Quinnipiac beat Stonehill 102-95 on Thursday night.
Balanc was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (2-0). Dezi Jones scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five assists and three steals. Luis Kortright recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance).
Max Zegarowski led the Skyhawks (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds. Stonehill also got 24 points from Andrew Sims. Shamir Johnson also had 14 points.
NEXT UP
Quinnipiac takes on Cent. Conn. St. on the road on Sunday, and Stonehill visits Army on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.