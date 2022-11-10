Quinnipiac holds off Stonehill in a shootout, 102-95

Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the shootout. The Bobcats hit 33 of 65 from the floor (50.8%) and knocked down 15 of 29 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Stonehill was 33 of 64 from the field (51.6%), including 12 of 29 from distance.

Balanc was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (2-0). Dezi Jones scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five assists and three steals. Luis Kortright recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance).