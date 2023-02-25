Quinnipiac hosts Manhattan after Jones' 28-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (10-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-9, 10-7 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Dezi Jones scored 28 points in Quinnipiac’s 90-88 overtime win against the Rider Broncs. The Bobcats are 9-3 in home games. Quinnipiac has a 7-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaspers have gone 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Aryan Arora leads the Jaspers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Josh Roberts is averaging 12.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

