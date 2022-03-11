The Bobcats are 7-13 in conference play. Quinnipiac has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Peter’s won 83-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Daryl Banks III led Saint Peter’s with 16 points, and Matt Balanc led Quinnipiac with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.3 points. Ndefo is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
Tyrese Williams is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Dezi Jones is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.
Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
